Law on the status of teachers to determine their ultimate mission, view

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The ultimate goal of a teacher is not only to instill knowledge, but also to bring children up. The new Law on the Status of Teachers announced by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his State-of-the-Nation Address will help people realize the mission of the teachers and respect what teachers do on a daily basis, believes laureate of the Republican Competition "Uzdik Teacher-2018" Gulnaz Mynzhassarova, Kazinform reports.

"The President stressed the need to raise the status of teachers in order to encourage them to work harder at schools and pre-school institutions. The teacher not only instills knowledge, but he or she also bring children up. All teachers should work at a high level and I am confident the new law will raise their status and they will be respected for their hard work," Ms Mynzhassarova said.



She also added that the problems the Head of the State raised in the address are of concern for many teachers and students.



"We should help our students choose their future path, future profession, become literate and make maximum use of their knowledge in practice," she said.