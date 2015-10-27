EN
    19:48, 27 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Law on transport infrastructure development in Kazakhstan amended

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of development of road and transport infrastructure, transport logistics and air carriage" aimed at implementation of the Plan of the Nation, the program of infrastructure development "Nurly Zhol" for 2015-2019 and development and integration of the infrastructure of Kazakhstan's transport system until 2020, the Akorda's press service reports.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

