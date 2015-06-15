Law on water-supply system signed by Head of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to several legislative acts regarding the issues of water-supply system and water discharge, extension of credits and subsidization of housing and utility sector", the press service of the Akorda informs.

The law is aimed at addressing the issues in the sphere of water-supply system and water discharge, extension of credits and subsidization of the housing and utility sector.

The text of the law is published in the print media.