Lawyers hope to mitigate disqualification term of Podobedova, Chinshanlo and Maneza

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Weight-Lifting Federation intends to advocate for the rights of Kazakhstan's weight-lifters who were accused to using doping and stripped of Olymdia-2012 gold medals.

The International Olympic Committee has made a final decision in respect of the sanctions applied to the Kazakhstani athletes, Olympic Games 2012 champions whose doping probe showed forbidden substances. According to the decision of the disciplinary commission of the International Olympic Committee the results of the performance of Svetlana Podobedova, Maya Moneza and Zulfiya Chinshanlo were annulled, medals and diplomas were revoked, according to the message distributed by the Weight-Lifting Federation.

As it was explained, earlier the lab test group of lawyers and specialists formed by the Weight-Lifting Federation of Kazakhstan had been studying the results of the athletes' doping probe tests for several months, and did not find any deviation. However it appeared impossible to defend the Olympic results of the athletes. However a group of lawyers will continue defending the interests of the athletes and advocate for mitigating the disqualification term, the Federation representatives said.