Le Tour de Langkawi: Astana's Gleb Syritsa takes stage 2 in sprint

Another day and another bunch sprint at Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi. In Stage Two of the race Astana Qazaqstan’s Gleb Syritsa was the strongest, winning the stage after a powerful sprint opened with just 100 meters to go from the wheel of the race leader Arvid De Kleijn, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s press service.

“Well, today everything went perfectly, and I learned from the lesson of yesterday’s sprint. The stage was quite easy, but the heat and high humidity made it a bit harder, especially for me as I prefer cool and rainy weather. However, once again the team made a great effort for me and I was able to save a lot of energy for the final and to come to the sprint quite fresh: every 15-20 kilometers my teammates provided me with some ice and cold water, it was important and kept me out of troubles in this weather conditions. I am really happy with my teammates as they were always next to me, supporting me, moving me safety through the peloton, but also controlling the race and chasing the break. So, my plan for the final was very simple: do not repeat yesterday’s mistake. And it worked pretty well”, – said Gleb Syritsa.

After Stage 2 Gleb Syritsa moved up to the second place in the General Classification of Le Tour de Langkawi.

Stage Three will bring the peloton to the hilly roads from Jeli to Baling.