Le Tour De Langkawi: Gleb Syritsa 3rd again in Stage 6

Astana Qazaqstan’s Gleb Syritsa was again in the mix for the stage win in Stage Six of Le Tour de Langkawi. Once again as it was in Stage One Syritsa finished third in the bunch sprint on the streets of Melaka, Kazinform cites the Team’s official website.

It was a very hot day, and I can say I suffered a lot from the heat, especially in the last 50 km. Once again, my teammates did a great job for me, but in the final kilometer I just lost some positions, and I missed the right moment to come up in front. I started my sprint far from behind and it was impossible to get more than this third place. However, we still have two more opportunities and surely, I will keep on fighting, said Gleb Syritsa.