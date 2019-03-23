Leader of Nation made great contribution to construction of capital city, view

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "The Leader of the Nation contributed greatly to the construction of the capital of Kazakhstan," professor Sheriazdan Yeleukenov said.



"President Nursultan Nazarbayev on March 19, 2019 at 19:00 addressed the people of Kazakhstan via national TV channels. Millions of people held breath when Nursultan Nazarbayev had announced his decision to resign. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was appointed then as the President of Kazakhstan. Tokayev took an oath and officially entered upon his duties. The Head of State Tokayev put forward an intiative to rename Astana as Nur-Sultan. We all know that the Leader of the Nation took great pains to build the capital, to achieve goals. Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the idea of "eternal country". I support the idea to name the capital after the name of the First President, who laid its foundation," Yeleukenov said.