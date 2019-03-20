Leader of Nation’s decision speaks volumes about his greatness, says Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Leader of the Nation's conscious decision speaks volumes about his greatness as a political figure of a global level and historic significance, said President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Yesterday, March 19, the whole world witnessed a historic event. The founding father of the Kazakh statehood, a man of outstanding personality, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev, voluntarily relinquished the powers of the Head of State. This conscious decision made by the Leader of the Nation speaks volumes about his greatness as a political figure of a global level and historic significance," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said after taking the oath of office at a joint meeting of the Parliament chambers.

"The Republic of Kazakhstan owes all its achievements and successes, and, above all, its sacred independence to its First President, Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev," added Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.