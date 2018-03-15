Leaders of Central Asian countries favor win-win cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The heads of state of Central Asia, who participated in the working (consultative) meeting in Astana, underscored the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation in the region, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"Today's meeting will serve to renew and intensify our friendly and good-neighborly relations. It will give a new momentum to our common aspirations for a greater rapprochement of our countries and peoples. I would like to express my gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for the hospitality and excellent organization of the meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia," said President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

In his speech, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon underlined the development of the transit and transport potential of Central Asia, the rational utilization of water and energy resources, cultural interaction, and strengthening of regional security.

"The increasing security challenges and threats such as terrorism, extremism, illicit trafficking in drugs, transnational organized crime, religious radicalism require us to use all mechanisms for effective and prompt response to them. Tackling the abovementioned issues is an overriding priority of our cooperation as one country's situation changes may negatively affect the situation in the entire region," Emomali Rahmon said.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev highlighted the importance of developing trade and economic cooperation, intergovernmental collaboration in ensuring regional security and stability.

"All our joint actions, projects and programs will surely strengthen the atmosphere of mutual trust and respect, and provide specific content for the close regional cooperation that meets the best interests and is strongly supported by our peoples," said the President of Uzbekistan.

Chairwoman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Akja Nurberdiyeva read out the address of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the participants of the working meeting.

"Cooperation with the closest neighbors in Central Asia is one of the priority aspects of Turkmenistan's foreign policy strategy. Our country is committed to the broadest cooperation with the countries of the region, making all-out effort to assist in promoting equitable and trust-based dialogue in all directions both bilaterally and multilaterally," Ms. Nurberdiyeva said.