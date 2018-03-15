Leaders of Central Asian countries meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Heads of Central Asian countries are holding a working (consultative) meeting in Astana at the moment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan are taking part in it. In view of the high-level events scheduled earlier, Turkmenistan is represented by Akja Nurberdiyeva, the Chairwoman of the Mejlis.

"The initiative to hold regular working consultations for resolving our internal issues belongs to the President of Uzbekistan. Owing to his suggestion, we can solve the arising problems together. It is symbolic that our meeting is being held in the run-up to Nauryz Holiday. The previous meeting took place 9 years ago. Since then, we have not met. Of course, we maintained contacts but there has been no joint meeting," Nursultan Nazarbayev said opening the meeting.

Earlier during a bilateral meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that the working meeting of the Central Asian presidents is organized to discuss and find solution to the intraregional issues regarding trade and economic relations, logistics, infrastructure and so on.

"We should tackle all the issues on our own and ensure the prosperity of the peoples. We are meeting for that purpose," the Head of State said.