Leaders of EAEU member countries to attend 2nd Eurasian Economic Forum

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The 2nd Eurasian Economic Forum is to take place on May 24-25 in Moscow. The Forum is to feature a plenary event with the participation of the leaders of the EAEU member countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During a briefing, Iya Malkina, official spokesperson of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said that the Eurasian Economic Forum is to be held in conjunction with a Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place in person on May 25 with the participation of the Heads of State of the Union in Moscow.

The Forum is to feature 35 business sessions under seven themes: human capital, technologies and cooperation, EAEU in a changing world, Eurasian connectivity, as well as the EAEU internal market and customs cooperation, competition and government procurement, strategic bloc, and EAEU Business Council bloc.

One of the key events of the Forum will be a discussion on the future of the Union at the session ‘Prospects of the EAEU 2030+’ with the participation of the deputy prime ministers of the EAEU member countries. New areas of the EAEU’s strategic development, key objective of the Union’s development till 2045, and concrete steps to ensure the development of the Union will be discussed.

Within the Forum, the results of the first international climate projects competition ‘Green Eurasia’, for which around 300 applications were submitted, will be summed up.

According to Malkina, as of now, nearly 1,100 people have confirmed their participation in the Forum, over 2,500 have been registered. Alongside the representatives of the countries of the Union, the Forum will be joined by guests from the CIS countries, as well as third countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Turkiye, the SAR, Singapore, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and others.

«Discussions on the cooperation of the EAEU with the SCO, BRICS, Latin America, and Indonesia are due to take place,» she added.