Leaders of Islamic world to meet in Moscow at opening ceremony of largest Cathedral Mosque in Europe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The leaders of the Islamic world will gather in Moscow in September, reports AKI Press citing Izvestia.

The Presidents of Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran and other countries were invited to the opening ceremony of the Moscow mosque. The opening ceremony is scheduled for September 23. The Russian Council of Muftis said that the opening will be held on the eve of the Muslim holiday - Eid al-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice). The delegations of the U.S., Turkey, India, Chad, Sudan, Libya and Iraq were the first to confirm their attendance. The Russian Council of Muftis stated that it is not only cultural, spiritual event, but also geopolitically important meeting. Moscow Cathedral Mosque is the largest mosque in Europe. Its area is about 19 thousand sq meters. It has six levels. Along with the male and female prayer halls, the mosque has a conference hall, including an exhibition gallery.