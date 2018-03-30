Leaders of Kazakhstan, Singapore exchange letters to mark 25th anniversary of ties

BEIJING-SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - March 30 marks the 25th Anniversary of the diplomatic relations established between Kazakhstan and Singapore. In light of this, the leaders of the two countries exchanged telegrams of congratulations, Kazinform correspondent in China cites The Straits Times.

"In a letter to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Singapore President Halimah Yacob noted that ties between both countries have grown from strength to strength over the last 25 years, stemming from the close friendship between founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and Mr Nazarbayev," the high-profile newspaper reports.











Halimah Yacob expressed her hope for the further strengthening of the bilateral relations for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the strong ties in his letter.

"During the past quarter century, solid political dialogue has been established between the two countries and favourable conditions for the development of trade and economic cooperation have been created. Kazakhstan and Singapore adhere to similar approaches on key international issues and mutually beneficial cooperation on the international arena," he wrote, hoping that bilateral ties could be elevated to new levels.











Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also wrote to his counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

"We look forward to more exchanges at all levels to deepen linkages and strengthen ties between our respective leaderships. There is much that our countries could learn from each other, given our common interest to develop our economies, build up our human resources and groom our next generation of leaders," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore wrote.

Mr Abdrakhmanov, in his letter, looked forward to successfully accomplishing negotiations on the Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore FTA, and to the signing of an agreement to promote and protect bilateral investments between Kazakhstan and Singapore, saying these initiatives will strengthen trade, economic and investment cooperation between both countries.

"Moreover, Kazakhstan and Singapore play important role in the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, facilitating land and ocean connectivities and giving our countries tremendous opportunities to strengthen regional trade," The Straits Times cites Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

It is to be recalled that today the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Singapore posted on Facebook rare photos that reflect the history of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.





Main photo:egemen.kz