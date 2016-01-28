Leaders of northern and western Africa to visit Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the regular meeting with the senior officials of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry, Minister Erlan Idrissov has defined objectives of expansion of ties with African countries.

As the Ministry’s press service says, on January 29-31, Addis Ababa will host the African Union’s Summit where Kazakhstan holds the observer status. Idrissov noted big prospects of cooperation with African countries, primarily, in economic sector.

In 2016, Kazakhstan will be visited by the heads of several countries and foreign policy structures of the northern and western Africa.

A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Erzhan Ashikbayev will partake in the AU Summit in the capital of Ethiopia.