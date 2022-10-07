EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:28, 07 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Leaders of Qatar, Türkiye and Turkmenistan to visit Kazakhstan next week

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 11-12, Akorda press service informs via Telegram.

    On October 12-13, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will arrive in Kazakhstan for a state visit too.

    On October 13, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). On the sidelines of the Forum, the President will hold a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of state and government, as well as with the leaders of international organizations.

    On October 14, the Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of State to be chaired by Kazakhstan. The Summit ‘Central Asia-Russia’ will take place on the same day.

    On October 15, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan CICA President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!