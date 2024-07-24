Leadership contest for Tory party begins in the UK

Former foreign secretary James Cleverly, who visited Kazakhstan on an official trip last spring, has announced his intention to become the new leader of the Conservative party, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The Member of Parliament for Braintree, currently serving as the Shadow Home Secretary, announced his leadership ambitions on social media.

He is the first member of the Tories, who recently lost the election and are now in opposition, to declare his intention to run after the party announced a three-month contest to replace Rishi Sunak by November. Sunak will remain the acting leader until a successor is chosen.

In his campaign video, Cleverly emphasised the need for the Conservative party to restore its reputation as a party that helps grow the economy and helps people achieve their goals. He stressed the importance of unity within the party to address the issues facing the British public.

Among other potential contenders for leadership are former Secretary of state for work and pensions Mel Stride, former Immigration minister Robert Jenrick, former Home secretaries Suella Braverman and Priti Patel, among others.

Leadership candidates must secure the support of 10 fellow Conservatives by July 29 to remain in the race.

During his visit to Kazakhstan, Cleverly held talks with Kazakhstani leaders about potential collaborations in trade and technology. His visit also aimed to promote cultural exchange and strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries.