Leading artists from Russia, Spain and Cuba to perform in Almaty at event dedicated to 45th anniversary of Kazakh state circus

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Leading artists from Russia, Spain and Cuba will perform in Almaty at the event dedicated the 45th anniversary of the Kazakh state circus, the press service of the circus informs.

The program dedicated to the anniversary is called "13 wonders and unique animals" will be available for people from July 23 through August 23.

Foreign circus artists will perform with crocodiles, goannas, snakes, peacocks and ostriches. Besides, people will see camels, horses and goats - symbol of the year.