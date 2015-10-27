Leading mass media of Arab world to cover work of 6th Astana Invest-2015 Forum

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE Kairat Lama Sharif gave an interview to correspondents of the National Media Council of the UAE and a journalist of Dubai newspaper Al Bayan.

These journalists will arrive in Astana today as well as the delegation of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Besides, journalists of news channels Abu Dhabi and Al Arabiya will ensure full coverage of the Kazakh-Emirate Business Forum held within the 6 th International Investment Forum Astana Invest-2015 in the media field of the Arab world.

Ambassador K. Lama Sharif told journalists that the Emirates remained one of the leading investors in Kazakhstan. According to the information of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the total volume of attracted direct investments from the UAE to Kazakhstan made USD bln in the period from 2005 through the first quarter of 2015. Besides, in 2013, USD 532 mln was attracted, 197.5 mln in 2014 and 19.6 mln in the first quarter of 2015. The examples of active cooperation are the construction of the multifunctional complex Abu Dhabi Plaza in Astana, the activity of Al Hilal Bank and the joint investment fund Falah in Kazakhstan.

Cooperation between "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" National Company and global operator DP World on implementation of the project on free economic zone "Khorgos -East Gate" and "Aktau" port is developing. It will help Kazakhstan in its establishment as trade, transport and logistics and business hub of the region.

Another priority direction of our cooperation is the international exhibition EXPO. "Astana EXPO-2017 and "The Expo 2020 Dubai" Higher Committee have established productive contacts.

The Kazakh diplomat expressed his hope that the upcoming forum in Astana would give an opportunity to strengthen the contacts and trust between the countries and conclude new mutually beneficial contracts.