Leasing company to facilitate Belarusian export to Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Aleksandr Turchin have discussed matters of export incentives and the implementation of joint projects with Chairman of the Board of AO BRK Leasing Nurlan Baibazarov, the press service of the Belarusian government told BelTA.

Aleksandr Turchin visited Kazakhstan's capital city Nur-Sultan in early June where he met with top government officials and representatives of the private sector. The dialogue continued at premises of the Council of Ministers in Minsk on 12 June. "Not a lot of time has passed since my visit to Kazakhstan but we are already meeting here in order to implement our agreements," Aleksandr Turchin noted. "Our countries use similar export incentives. I would like you to talk to Belarusian colleagues and find out how we can benefit each other."



Aleksandr Turchin pointed out that some agreements are already being fulfilled. In particular, the Belarusian agricultural machinery manufacturer Gomselmash has started shipping harvesters to Kazakhstan.



According to the BRK Leasing chairman of the board, he has already been made familiar with how the export incentives system works in Belarus. "We've exchanged opinions. We can play in favor of export and in favor of import," Nurlan Baibazarov said.



BRK Leasing is a daughter enterprise of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. Its main purpose is to increase the effectiveness of the state investment policy by means of leasing, develop the processing industry, the manufacturing infrastructure, and provide assistance with attracting external and internal investments into the Kazakh economy, Kazinform refers to BelTA.