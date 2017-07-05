Lebanese President invited to OIC Summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Lebanon was invited to attend the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology in Astana this year, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akylbek Kamaldinov met with President of Lebanon Michel Aoun in Beirut. During the meeting, Mr Kamaldinov conveyed the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Lebanese leader to participate in the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology in Astana on September 10-11, 2017.



The Special Presidential Envoy of Kazakhstan briefed the Lebanese President on the process of preparations for the summit.



He also told President Aoun about the state and prospects of Kazakhstani-Lebanese relations which have a great potential for development, the opening of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 and thanked Beirut for its support of Kazakhstan's bid to sit on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.



Speaking of bilateral and multilateral formats of Kazakhstani-Lebanese relations, the Kazakhstani diplomat familiarized the Lebanese side with Kazakhstan's contribution to ensuring stability and security in the world, especially its efforts to resolve the Syrian conflict in a diplomatic way.



The Lebanese President expressed profound gratitude to his Kazakhstani counterpart for an opportunity to participate in the OIC Summit in Astana. He also commended Kazakhstan for providing a platform for negotiations between the sides to the Syrian conflict. President Aoun was confident that the Astana process will lay the foundation for resolving the Syrian conflict.