Lebanon thanks Kazakhstan for contribution to Intra-Syrian talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov has met today with Ambassador of Lebanon to Kazakhstan Giscard El Khoury, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Lebanon is one of the first Arab countries which established diplomatic relations with Kazakhstan.

At the meeting, Minister Atamkulov said that Kazakhstan and Lebanon successfully developed political ties at a high level. «The bilateral meetings at the level of the leadership and business communities have become more intensive,» he noted.

Kazakhstan welcomed participation of Lebanon as an observer state in the 13th round of the Intra-Syrian talks within the Astana Process.

The Minister thanked Lebanon for the assistance provided to Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping battalion deployed in the territory of Lebanon as part of the Indian contingent.

In turn, the Lebanese Ambassador expressed interest in further development of cooperation with Kazakhstan and expressed readiness for active interaction with Kazakhstani side for the solution of the issues of the bilateral agenda.

«Our countries boost bilateral relations today and build successful cooperation within regional and international organizations,» Giscard El Khoury said. In this context, he pointed out Kazakhstan’s role as a mediator at the various international platforms.

Alongside, the Lebanese Diplomat highlighted that the Astana Process had been the only viable platform which enabled to solve the problems of ordinary Syrian people.

The sides also discussed the development of trade and economic relations which ‘do not confirm to the existing potential of the two countries.’ The parties stressed the necessity to study all the existing opportunities for their expansion.

The interaction in agricultural sector was named a promising area for cooperation. Kazakhstan is interested in supply of wheat to the Middle East countries including to Lebanon.

The Lebanese entrepreneurs were invited to actively collaborate with Kazakhstan in transport and logistics, tourism, services, hotel and restaurant business.