Lebedev: Most CIS states show interest in Silk Road projects

MINSK. KAZINFORM Most CIS member states are showing interest in the Silk Road Economic Belt projects, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said as he attended the plenary session of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing. Sergei Lebedev also spoke at the workshop Unity of Politics and Development Strategies, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiative on joint development of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st century Maritime Silk Road promptly proved its relevance and has already received widespread support, Sergei Lebedev said. In his words, most CIS states are showing interest in the projects that China offers, as their implementation will promote sustainable development and economic growth of the CIS member states.

Over its 25-year history the CIS has always prioritized the development of contacts and mutually beneficial cooperation with other regional and international organizations. “Taking into account the Belt and Road initiative this includes, first and foremost, joint discussion and development of common actions with such regional organizations as the SCO and the EAEU,” Sergei Lebedev said.

According to him, uniting the efforts under the UN projects in Eurasia would also contribute to the successful implementation of the Belt and Road initiative. He welcomed the cooperation between the CIS countries and the UN agencies, including the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, which has been gradually developing with the receipt of the observer status by the CIS.

Sergei Lebedev noted the readiness of the CIS countries for closer cooperation with other international and regional organizations, individual states supporting the Road and Belt initiative. In his opinion, the priority areas of interaction, where it is especially important to align politics and development strategies, should include economy, humanitarian affairs and security. He expressed confidence that lasting peace, stability and security in Eurasia will guarantee the successful implementation of the Belt and Road initiative.