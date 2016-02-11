Lebedev to lead CIS observation mission at parliamentary election in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS observation mission at the snap parliamentary election in Kazakhstan will be led by Chairman of the Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev. His candidacy has been approved at a meeting of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council, BelTA learnt from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

"The CIS plenipotentiaries coordinated the candidature of Sergei Lebedev as head of the CIS observation mission at the snap election of the members of the Majilis (the lower chamber of the parliament) of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the press service informed.

It is expected that nearly 300 CIS representatives will take part in the observation of the election.

The snap parliamentary election in Kazakhstan is scheduled for 20 March 2016, Kazinform has learnt from eng.belta.by.