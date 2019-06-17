Led by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan will be able to move to a new stage of development - Yoriko Kawaguchi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Yoriko Kawaguchi (2002-2004) congratulated Kazakhstan on successful presidential election and expressed sincere joy over Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's win, Kazinform reports.

According to Yoriko Kawaguchi, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is a well-experienced politician, intellectual and polyglot. “Under his leadership, the country will be able to move to a new stage of development,” she said.

She noted that Japan’s initiative to hold the first ministerial meeting within the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue under the coordination of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was considered as a recognition of Kazakhstan’s role in regional policy shaping and would, undoubtedly, leave a mark in the history of diplomacy.

She added that other multilateral dialogue platforms had been launched on the model of Central Asia+Japan format such as India-Central Asia, Central Asian-Republic of Korea Forum, C5+1 Initiative. The C5+1 Initiative with the participation of the U.S. contributed to the consolidation of the political and economic potential of the region’s countries for the solution of key challenges and ensuring stability in the Central Asian region.

Yoriko Kawaguchi expressed hope that under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the friendly relations between Japan and Kazakhstan would continue to strengthen and cooperation would develop for the two countries’ benefit.