Legal status of Caspian Sea discussed in Ashgabat

ASTANA KAZINFORM The 49th session of the Special Working Group (SWG) on the development of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea at the level of the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Caspian States was held in Ashgabat on June 1-2, 2017, MFA reports.

Delegations from the Republic of Azerbaijan (headed by Khalaf Khalafov), the Islamic Republic of Iran (headed by Ebrahim Rahimpour), the Republic of Kazakhstan (headed by Zulfia Amanzholova) the Russian Federation (headed by Igor Bratchikov) and Turkmenistan (headed by Murat Atadzhanov) took part in the session.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Mr. Meredov delivered a welcoming speech to participants of the negotiations. Chairman of the State Enterprise for Caspian Sea Issues under the President of Turkmenistan Murat Atadjanov chaired the meeting.

During the meeting, the delegations discussed the remaining provisions of the draft Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea that have not been agreed upon. As a result of the negotiations, a number of provisions of the draft Convention were agreed upon.

The delegations positively assessed the results of the talks and expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for the high-level organization of the meeting. It was agreed to hold the next session of the Special Working Group in the Islamic Republic of Iran. The meeting's dates will be harmonized through diplomatic channels.