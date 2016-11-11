Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen dies at 82

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Canadian singer Leonard Norman Cohen, the author of the famous "Hallelujah" song, has died, a statement on his Facebook page says.

Cohen died at the age of 82, the cause of death is yet to be revealed. "It is with profound sorrow we report that legendary poet, songwriter and artist, Leonard Cohen has passed away. We have lost one of music’s most revered and prolific visionaries. A memorial will take place in Los Angeles at a later date. The family requests privacy during their time of grief," the statement says. Cohen was born on September 21, 1934 in Quebec. An influential singer, songwriter and novelist Cohen explored religion, politics and personal relationships in his work.



Source: Sputnik

