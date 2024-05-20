This year marks the centenary of the birth of the esteemed Kazakh composer Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov. In commemoration of this anniversary, the Karaganda Academic Theater of Musical Comedy is preparing a concert rendition of the comic opera entitled "Aisulu", Kazinform News Agency reports.

The opening night is scheduled to take place on May 26 at 5:00 p.m. in the Red Hall.

The concert will feature soloists, a symphony orchestra, and a chorus from the theater. The conductor is Abzal Mukhitdinov, an Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, and the director is Erenbak Toikenov, the winner of the V International Competition of Young Opera Directors "Nano-Opera," who is also the "Astana Opera" theater director.

The Karaganda Academic Theater of Musical Comedy noted Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov is credited with writing the first comic opera in the history of Kazakh musical theater. The scenario, written by Kuandyk Shangitbaev and Kanabek Baiseitov, is based on the lives of modern Kazakh youth and features comic situations in which lovers find themselves. The premiere production of "Aisulu" was staged in 1964 at Kazakh State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Abai. Since its premiere, the play has become a favorite of the audience, and numerous numbers have been adapted for concert performance.

The primary protagonists, Aisulu and Serke, engage in a dispute due to the latter's desire to participate in a beauty contest. Over the course of the narrative, the lovers are compelled to test the strength of their affections.

Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov (1924-1991), a talented composer, was born in the Shet district of the Karaganda region. He received his professional education at the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory. He is one of the founders of the Kazakh composer school. He was a People's Artist of the Kazakh SSR and USSR, an Honored Art Worker, and a laureate of the State Prize of the Kazakh SSR.

His operas, including "Aisulu," "Zhumbak Kyz," "Akhan-seri and Aktokty," the oratorio "Voice of the Ages," the symphonic cues "Homeland of Joy" and "Darkhan Dala," and concerts for violin, kobyz, oboe, dombra, etc., have become an integral part of Kazakh culture.

In the Karaganda region, the name of Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov is eternalized in the Aksu-Ayuly village of the Shetsky district where the Children's School of Arts bears his name. A street in the Agadyr settlement is named after him as well.

In 2022, a name sign was inaugurated on the "Alley of Stars" in Karaganda.