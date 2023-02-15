Legendary Kevin Dallman wants to return to Barys

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kevin Dallman, the former defender of Astana Barys HC, in an interview with INSPORT YouTube channel said that he wanted to return to the Kazakh club, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

«I would like to be useful for the guys and the team at some point. I miss the guys, everyone. Yes, maybe I still miss hockey and maybe I am still able to play. Who knows, maybe I'll come back to play. I want to contribute to the team, no matter what role I will be in – a scout, a coach, or an assistant coach. I would like to develop in this direction,» said Dallman.

The Canadian hockey player had been a member of Astana Barys for nine years. Together with ex-players of Barys Brandon Bochenski and Nigel Dawes, he ranks among the top ten foreign hockey players in the KHL history.

Photo: sports.kz