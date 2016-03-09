Legendary wrestler Abilseit Aikhanov laid to rest in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani 11-time champion in free-style wrestling and renowned coach Abilseit Aikhanov has been laid to rest in Almaty today.

Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek attended the memorial service held at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sport.

Recall that Abilseit Aikhanov died on March 6 aged 78. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his condolences to Aikhanov's family and loved once of the occasion of his untimely passing.