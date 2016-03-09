EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:37, 09 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Legendary wrestler Abilseit Aikhanov laid to rest in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani 11-time champion in free-style wrestling and renowned coach Abilseit Aikhanov has been laid to rest in Almaty today.

    Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek attended the memorial service held at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sport.
    Recall that Abilseit Aikhanov died on March 6 aged 78. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his condolences to Aikhanov's family and loved once of the occasion of his untimely passing.

    Tags:
    Sport Almaty News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!