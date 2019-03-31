Legendary Zhetygen ensemble soloist Koblan Mussin passed away

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Famous musician, composer and soloist of legendary Zhetygen ensemble Koblan Mussin died on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Ministry of Culture and Sport confirmed this information. Koblan Mussin died of extended illness at the age of 67.



"His unforgettable song ‘Winter in Our Park' became an iconic composition for several generations of Kazakhstanis. For many years, the fate of Koblan Mussin was connected with Nurgissa Tlendiyev's Otyrar Sazy orchestra. Untimely passing of Koblan Mussin is a big loss for music community of the country," the Ministry says.