Lemieux: I am ready for fight with Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux says he is ready for the fight against WBA champion Gennady Golovkin scheduled for October 17 in New York, Sports.kz reports.

"I have trained hard and I am confident that I won't miss this opportunity. The fans are aware of what the fight it will be. After the victory over N'Dam I got an attractive proposition and I agreed. I knew that I would hold this fight and now I am ready for it," he said. On June 20 Lemieux won over Hassan N'Dam N'Jikam and got the vacant IBF middleweight champion title.