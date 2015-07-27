Lemieux: I want to fight the best boxers and Golovkin is the best

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super) and WBC (Interim) world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30KOs) is set to fight Canadian David Lemieux (34-2, 31KOs) in October.

The PPV showdown is set to take place on October 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Canadian boxer said that the 33-year-old Golovkin is the ‘guy who comes forward', Sports.kz says. "I want to fight the best boxers and Golovkin is the best. He is currently at the top. When I beat him, I beat him at his best. I also have a lot of knockouts and a lot of power. This is a guy who comes forward, so I know that I won't have to run after him around the ring. It will be a war," Lemieux said. As for Golovkin he confirmed that his ultimate goal is ‘all of the belts in the middleweight division'. Well, he is on the right way as the bout with the 26-year-old Lemieux is his first true unification bout.