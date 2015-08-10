Lennox daughter pulled from river

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The search continued Sunday for the boyfriend of Tali Lennox Fruchtmann, daughter of singer Annie Lennox, after the couple's kayak capsized in New York's Hudson River.

Fruchtmann, the model-turned-artist who goes by Tali Lennox, and boyfriend Ian Jones, 32, were kayaking early Saturday when their boat overturned, Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. They were not wearing life preservers when they fell into the water and were separated, Watterson said, CNN reports. A passing vessel picked up Fruchtmann, 22. Jones, who was last seen in the river, has not been found. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting Jones missing around 9:50 a.m. Saturday and began searching for him near Mills Mansion in the upstate hamlet of Staatsburg. "Extensive resources" were utilized in the search, Watterson said in the statement. Marine patrols and dive teams from the sheriff's office and other agencies searched the river and the shore near where Jones was last seen. The entire area also was searched with the assistance of a New York State Police helicopter and numerous officers on foot and in boats. The search resumed Sunday, said Sgt. William Butler with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office. At this point the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature and no foul play is suspected, the statement said. Jones, who is 6-foot-3 with a slim build and dark hair, was last seen wearing jeans and a denim shirt.