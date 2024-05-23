Leonardo da Vinci's La Bella Principessa to be shown for the first time in Kazakhstan

One of the most enigmatic masterpieces of Leonardo da Vinci, La Bella Principessa, a drawing from the Warsaw Sforziad, will be for the first time shown in Kazakhstan with the support of Italy’s Embassy in Astana, ForteBank, Mastercard, Scripta Maneant, and Italian Culture Institute and Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The exhibition will be held at the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana between June 7 and August 4, Kazinform News Agency reports.

La Bella Principessa, also known as Portrait of a Young Fiancée, is the drawing of a young girl drawn with colored chalks and ink. It is his only drawing created on vellum paper. The girl is believed to be Bianca Sforza, a young aristocrat from Milan.

The portrait was showcased for five times around the world.

Promotion of culture is a driver of the dialogue between Italy and Kazakhstan. Leonardo da Vinci was an Italian polymath of the High Renaissance. The exhibition of one of his masterpieces in Astana is a unique opportunity to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Marco Alberti said.