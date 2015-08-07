MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - CSKA head coach Leonid Slutsky has signed a contract with the Russian Football Union until the end of the qualifying round of Euro-2016, a source in the Russian Football Union has told TASS.

"We have signed a contract with the Russian specialist to end of the qualifying cycle of Europe-2016, and at this stage he will take two positions - head coach of the national team and of CSKA," the press service said. "The Ministry of Sports has supported this decision." Leonid Slutsky is able to lead the team to Euro-2016, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said as quoted by the press service of the Russian Football Union. "We have repeatedly said that at this stage the Russian national squad should be headed by a Russian coach," Mutko said. "Considering Leonid Slutsky's successful and efficient work in the CSKA, I believe he is the specialist who will be able to fulfill the task of entering Euro-2016. This balanced decision has been coordinated with all interested parties, and, in my opinion, it looks optimal now. For my part, I would like to thank the CSKA professional football club for constructive cooperation and mutual understanding in addressing this issue, and I wish Leonid success with his work at the Russian national team." Leonid Slutsky thanked his club, СSKA, for the permission to combine positions of head coach both at the club team and at the national football team, the football club's site reported on Friday. "I could not refuse the offer due to the complicated situation the national team is facing now," Slutsky said. "Being coach of the national team is big honour and responsibility. It would not be easy, but I am grateful for the honour." The СSKA football team wished its coach success at the club and the national team. On Friday, the Russian Football Union confirmed officially it had signed a contract with Slutsky, TASS reports.