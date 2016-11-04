Leopard burned alive in India village

LONDON. KAZINFORM A leopard was set on fire by an angry crowd after it had killed a girl in India's Gujarat state.

Nikita Vasava, 8, was going to a farm two days ago in Vadigam village, when the leopard attacked her.



Several hours later, the animal was trapped in a cage, however angry villagers decided to set the leopard on fire.

"Leopards and other big cats have been known to come close to populated areas, and conservationists have warned that such confrontations may increase as humans encroach on animal habitats," Kazinform cites BBC.



