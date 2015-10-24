EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:29, 24 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Leopard killed in road accident in Russia’s Far East

    VLADIVOSTOK. KAZINFORM - A Far Eastern leopard included on Russia's endangered animals list has been killed in a road accident near a village in the Primorye region, local police said on Saturday.

    The leopard was knocked down by a Nissan car while on a road linking the villages of Razdolnoye and Hasan. "The specialists of the Leopard Land national park who arrived at the scene confirmed that the animal was dead," the statement said. Zoologists and investigators are working at the accident scene. The Far Eastern leopard subspecies is on the verge of extinction. It is included in Russia's Red Book and other key documents on the protection of endangered species. There are about 40-50 species of the Far Eastern leopard, according to various estimates. Source: TASS

