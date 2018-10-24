Leopard spotted in Kazakhstan for the first time ever

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - A leopard has been spotted on the territory of Kazakhstan for the first time ever, according to a source at the Forestry Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

A camera trap caught a glimpse of the never-seen-before guest at the Ustyurt Plateau.



Cheetahs used to inhabit the territory, but leopards have never been spotted in that area.



The Ustyurt Plateau is a plateau in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, located between the Aral Sea and the Amu Darya River.



