Less and less Kazakhstanis return home without PCR tests
Of 4,942 passengers onboard of those flights, only 9 had no PCR test certificates.
20 flights with 3,102 passengers onboard (3,095 with PCR tests, 7 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.
6 flights carrying 771 passengers onboard (769 with PCR tests, 2 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.
5 flights carrying 268 passengers (all with PCR tests) landed at the airport in Kostanay city.
2 flights with 173 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.
2 flights with 22 passengers onboard (all with PCR tests) landed at the airport in Zhezkazgan city
1 flight with 148 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city.
1 flight with 154 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Atyrau city.
1 flight carrying 150 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktobe city.
1 flight with 25 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Karaganda city.
1 flight with 129 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Turkestan city.
All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.
All 34 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on April 2 without PCR tests tested negative for COVID-19.