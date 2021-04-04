Less and less Kazakhstanis return home without PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 40 international flights from Germany, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on April 3, Kazinform has learnt from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee.

Of 4,942 passengers onboard of those flights, only 9 had no PCR test certificates.

20 flights with 3,102 passengers onboard (3,095 with PCR tests, 7 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

6 flights carrying 771 passengers onboard (769 with PCR tests, 2 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

5 flights carrying 268 passengers (all with PCR tests) landed at the airport in Kostanay city.

2 flights with 173 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

2 flights with 22 passengers onboard (all with PCR tests) landed at the airport in Zhezkazgan city

1 flight with 148 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city.

1 flight with 154 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Atyrau city.

1 flight carrying 150 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktobe city.

1 flight with 25 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Karaganda city.

1 flight with 129 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Turkestan city.

All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.

All 34 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on April 2 without PCR tests tested negative for COVID-19.