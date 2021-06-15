Less than 1,000 treated for COVID-19 in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 65 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty city on June 14, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city healthcare department said in a statement that of 65, 52 cases were with symptoms and 7 were symptomless. 127 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection and 26 were hospitalized citywide.

724 COVID-19 patients are staying at the infectious facilities. Of these, 69 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care units and 25 are on life support. 1,075 people are receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at home.

The department also revealed that 345,465 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city. Of these, 35,972 are aged 60 and over.

One can get vaccinated at 208 vaccination centers across the city as the city has a stock of 35,880 doses of the first component and 93,234 doses of the second component of vaccines.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan has recorded 757 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.