Leung Chun-ying: Kazakhstan important economic partner of Hong Kong in Central Asia

BEIJING, HONG KONG. KAZINFORM Chief Executive of Hong Kong Leung Chun-ying named Kazakhstan a key economic partner of Hong Kong in Central Asia. According to him, bilateral trade in 2011-2015 grew in steadily increasing rate of 19 per cent, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

"Kazakhstan is an important economic partner of Hong Kong in Central Asia. The volume of bilateral trade in 2011-2015 grew in steadily increasing rate of 19 per cent, reaching $ 94 million last year. We expect further increase in these numbers.

Hong Kong hopes to expand financial cooperation with Kazakhstan. We are ready to share experience and expertise in this area. In January 2017 Hong Kong will hold an annual Asian Financial Forum, and Kazakhstan will be represented by the International Financial Centre of Astana he said on December 14 at a reception on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan" said Leung Chun-ying in his speech during the reception in honor of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.

According to him, SAR authorities plan to increase the number of special scholarships under One Belt. One Way program for Kazakh students to study in Hong Kong.