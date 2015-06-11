ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 4th Eurasian forum of leaders of higher education "EHELF-2015" with the theme "Graduates of the 21st century: key competences and labour market" is taking place in Nazarbayev University in Astana.

The event is dedicated to discussion of the preparation of specialists meeting high standards of the labour market. Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov spoke at the forum where he noted that one of the tasks set in successful countries was overcoming an employment crisis. Many people at the age from 16 to 29 years old are unemployed in the ОECD countries. The whole world has problems in different sectors of the economy and the main reason is education," he said.

The Minister emphasized that the reforms provided in the National Plan for further state building are tied with the education sphere. "This responsibility of the sector is hard to overestimate. As the world practice shows the education sector and science have to become a strategic factor of the state building, increasing of competitiveness, economic growth and public consent. In this regard, I think the entire academic community of the country along with our Ministry have to approach this ideology based on the values of education and science as the public goods in a new way," A. Sarinzhipov said.

According to the Head of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, the level of knowledge of graduates doesn't live up to the expectations of employers, which is a challenge. This is a problem of not just Kazakhstan alone, but many world countries. This issue requires more attention now than ever.