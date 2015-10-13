Level of local content in oil and gas sector grew 2.5 times in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The level of the local content in the oil and gas sector has increased 2.5 times in Kazakhstan since 2010 , Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev told at the CCS press conference dedicated to the issues of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO.

"In particular, the specific work on increasing the level of the local content in the oil and gas sector has been held in the country since 2010. For example, as a result of 2014, the level of the local content reached KZT 1.7 trln in the total amount of KZT 3.1 trln in the sector," M. Mirzagaliyev told.

According to him, the figure was 680 bln tenge in 2010.

"The increase equals 2.5 times. This is very good dynamics and we would like to maintain this dynamics," M. Mirzagaliyev added.