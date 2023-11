ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh heavyweight boxer Vasiliy Levit, who won a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics, has qualified for the final of the continental championship for less than a round, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Levit fought against Syria's Alaaldin Ghossoun who made a very aggressive start. But the Kazakh boxer was good in counter-attacks and this resulted in his ahead-of-time win.