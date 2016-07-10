Lewis Hamilton cruises to historic F1 British Grand Prix hat-trick

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lewis Hamilton became the first driver to win a hat-trick of Silverstone grands prix on Sunday when he finished 6.9 seconds ahead of his team-mate, Nico Rosberg, in the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton also pulled level with Nigel Mansell with four wins in the event as he closed the gap on championship leader Rosberg to just four points - it was 43 after the first five races of the season.

That was the situation at the end of the race, at least. Just before the checkered flag Rosberg was warned that he was under investigation for receiving radio instructions from his team.

Heavy rain 15 minutes before the start meant that the race started behind a safety car and Hamilton once again proved himself the master of wet conditions. Once the safety car came in the British driver opened up a lead of almost four seconds on the first lap and he controlled the race from that moment.

With four victories, he is now the most successful driver in Silverstone history. Behind Rosberg came the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen, who had an heroic battle with Rosberg, and Daniel Ricciardo, and they were followed by Kimi Raikkonen and Sergio Pérez.