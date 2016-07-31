Lewis Hamilton wins German Grand Prix to maintain F1 championship lead

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lewis Hamilton's sixth win in seven races in Sunday's German Grand Prix sees him going into the summer break with a 19-point lead over his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg, starting in pole, appeared stuck in reverse when the lights went out, as Hamilton and the two Red Bull cars streaked past him to leave him floundering in fourth. And things didn't get any better for him after that.

He had to suffer a five-second time penalty when he was judged to have driven Max Verstappen off the track.

Hamilton finished ahead of Daniel Ricciardo and Verstappen to complete the 49th win of his career. Rosberg really needed to make a statement in his home grand prix this weekend. But he finished in fourth and looked a long way away from his first world championship.

Ferrari finished fifth and sixth and have now fallen behind Red Bull in the constructors' championship. Jenson Button finished eighth, to make up for what he described as "the race from hell" in Hungary last week.

There were some good battles, such as those between Fernando Alonso and Sergio Pérez and Rosberg and Verstappen. But up from Hamilton controlled the race from the start and was never threatened.

