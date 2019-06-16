LG CNS, Microsoft to develop cloud-based enterprise solution

SEOUL. KAZINFORM LG CNS Co., LG's IT service subsidiary, said Sunday it has agreed with U.S. tech behemoth Microsoft Corp. to collaborate on the development of cloud-based enterprise solutions.

LG CNS and Microsoft signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership at the American company's Asian-Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore, which calls for the integration of their IT and cloud platforms for new enterprise solutions, YONHAP reports.



The companies plan to form a task force team later this year to develop groupware solutions based on Microsoft's cloud and Windows 10 and Office 365.

They will first target LG affiliates and other Korean companies and collaborate on marketing in other Asian nations, LG CNS said.



The companies also agreed to develop new technologies and solutions to meet growing demand for digital transformation in various areas, including smart factories and smart cities, the company said.