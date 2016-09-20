Liam Smith: Golovkin too big for Canelo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Liam Smith favors Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33KOs) to defeat Mexican Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"No I don't think Canelo will win, I think GGG is too big for him. Canelo belongs here at 154 pounds," Smith said.



Recall that Canelo knocked out Smith in the ninth round of their Saturday fight (September 17) and won the WBO light middleweight title. The victory means Alvarez will fight the undefeated middleweight champion from Kazakhstan sooner or later.