EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:50, 26 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Liberians vote for new president in run-off between VP, ex-soccer player

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Liberians on Tuesday headed to the polls to vote for their new president in a run-off election between the incumbent vice president and a former international soccer player, EFE reports.

    Vice President and former minister of agriculture Joseph Boakai, the leader of the ruling Unity Party, garnered 28.8 percent of the votes in the first round of the election held on Oct. 10, while retired Liberia striker George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change won 38.4 percent.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!