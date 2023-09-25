Libya says 3,845 dead in deadly floods

TRIPOLI. KAZINFORM Authorities in East Libya have put the death toll from deadly floods caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel at 3,845 people, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mohammed al-Jareh, a spokesman for the High Committee for Emergency, said 43 bodies were recovered and buried on Saturday.

“Sadly, the announced deaths will increase day by day,” he added at a press conference held late Saturday.

The WHO estimates that nearly 3,958 people had died in the floods, while more than 9,000 others are still missing.

Mediterranean storm Daniel struck eastern Libya on Sept. 10, leading to floods in several cities, including Benghazi, Bayda, Al Marj, Soussa, and Derna, resulting in massive destruction to infrastructure and a significant loss of life.

Derna was hardest hit by the deadly flooding, causing the city’s dams to burst, washing away homes and people.

According to Libyan officials, around 70% of Derna’s infrastructure was damaged by the catastrophic floods.